In his third season in the NBA, Tyler Herro is becoming the exact type of perimeter go-to scorer that the Miami Heat needed. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor breaks down how Herro unlocks the Heat offense and fits alongside Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo.
Tyler Herro Is the Miami Heat’s Final Puzzle Piece
KOC breaks down how Herro opens Miami’s offense alongside Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo
