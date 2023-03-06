A Knicks-Celtics Switcheroo, Ja’s Crisis, Harden’s Resurgence, and GSW’s Weird Season With Ryen Russillo

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Knicks’ double-overtime win vs. the Celtics, as well as the Knicks’ new ceiling, the 76ers’ big win over the Bucks (2:07), Ja Morant’s suspension, and concerns for each playoff contender (22:19). Plus, another Trade History segment on the Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett trades; UFC 285, which marks the return of Jon Jones (1:24:45); and more.
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton
