 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Phoenix Takes Charge, Brady’s TV Gig, and a Celts-Bucks Classic With Jonathan Tjarks, Bryan Curtis, and Chris Mannix

Bill talks with SI’s Chris Mannix about why Boston’s Game 4 win was the most important of the Tatum-Brown era, some Lakers dysfunction, and Canelo Alvarez’s loss to Dmitry Bivol

By Bill Simmons, Jonathan Tjarks, and Bryan Curtis
Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Five Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Jonathan Tjarks to discuss the Mavericks’ Game 5 loss to the Suns, the Heat’s runaway win over the 76ers, Warriors-Grizzlies, and more (2:42). Then, Bill talks with SI’s Chris Mannix about the Bucks-Celtics series, why Boston’s Game 4 win was the most important of the Tatum/Brown era, some Lakers dysfunction, and Canelo Alvarez’s loss to Dmitry Bivol (37:06). Finally, Bill talks with Bryan Curtis about the news that Tom Brady will be joining the Fox NFL broadcast crew when he retires from the NFL (1:10:18).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Jonathan Tjarks, Chris Mannix, and Bryan Curtis
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Latest

Chloe Kelly on the FA Cup Final and Returning From Injury, Plus Calum Jacobs Talks ‘A New Formation’

Plus, Ian and Flo Lloyd-Hughes chat about Vivianne Miedema’s new Arsenal deal and the final day of the Barclays WSL season

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

Paris Hilton’s Pardon Request, and Lindsay Lohan’s First Arrest

Amelia Wedemeyer and Alyssa Bereznak revisit these two events and talk about how they encapsulated celebrity in the aughts

By Amelia Wedemeyer and Alyssa Bereznak

The Heat Regain the Upper Hand by Unraveling the Sixers

Miami brought Philadelphia’s momentum to a screeching halt in Game 5, shutting down Joel Embiid and baffling their opponents on defense. Have the Heat found their blueprint to advance?

By Dan Devine

The Anime Episode

Justin and Micah recap ‘Rankings of Kings’ and discuss their mutual joy of ‘Spy x Family’

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

The Curious Case of “Whoomp! (There It Is)”

Do you remember the competing song "Whoot, There It Is" from the same time as Tag Team’s 1993 hit? Have you ever wondered what really happened there? So did we, so we dove deep.

By Rob Harvilla

The Best Fits for Remaining Free Agents

Nora, Steven, and Rodger also give their spiciest takes heading into the 2022 season

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and 1 more