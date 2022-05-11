Phoenix Takes Charge, Brady’s TV Gig, and a Celts-Bucks Classic With Jonathan Tjarks, Bryan Curtis, and Chris Mannix

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Jonathan Tjarks to discuss the Mavericks’ Game 5 loss to the Suns, the Heat’s runaway win over the 76ers, Warriors-Grizzlies, and more (2:42). Then, Bill talks with SI’s Chris Mannix about the Bucks-Celtics series, why Boston’s Game 4 win was the most important of the Tatum/Brown era, some Lakers dysfunction, and Canelo Alvarez’s loss to Dmitry Bivol (37:06). Finally, Bill talks with Bryan Curtis about the news that Tom Brady will be joining the Fox NFL broadcast crew when he retires from the NFL (1:10:18).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Jonathan Tjarks, Chris Mannix, and Bryan Curtis
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
