A Drunk Wolves-Grizz Series, Harden’s Fall, the Sleeper Mavs, and Brooklyn’s Future With Bob Voulgaris and Van Lathan

Plus, why Suns-Pelicans will end in a Game 7 and what’s next for Twitter after Elon Musk purchased the social media platform

By Bill Simmons and Van Lathan
Minnesota Timberwolves v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Five


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Haralabos Voulgaris to discuss the Suns’ Game 5 win over the Pelicans, why Bill believes the series will end in a Game 7, Mavericks-Jazz, the Raptors winning their second game in a row after going down 3-0 to the 76ers, the Grizzlies’ 111-109 win over the Timberwolves to go up 3-2 in the series, and more (1:50). Then Bill talks with Van Lathan about his new book, Fat, Crazy, and Tired: Tales From the Trenches of Transformation, what is next for the Nets after being swept in the first round of the playoffs, Elon Musk purchasing Twitter, and more (1:10:51).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Haralabos Voulgaris and Van Lathan
Producer: Kyle Crichton

