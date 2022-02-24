Unanswerable NBA Questions With Zach Lowe

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by ESPN’s Zach Lowe to run through the biggest questions remaining for the rest of the NBA season, including how the Ben Simmons–James Harden trade will play out, the Warriors’ dependence on Draymond Green’s health, Denver’s playoff potential, a Lakers-Clippers play-in possibility, and Brooklyn’s ceiling (2:28). Then they rank the most shocking trades from the past decade (74:42). Later, Bill is joined by showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien to talk about their newest show, Super Pumped (87:12).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Zach Lowe, Brian Koppelman, and David Levien
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
