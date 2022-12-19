An All-Time-Dumb Pats Loss, Dallas Stumbles, and Detroit’s Thriving

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Cowboys’ overtime loss to the Jaguars, the Patriots’ puzzling last-second loss to the Raiders, Commanders-Giants, AFC/NFC playoff pictures, Colts-Vikings, Lions-Jets, takeaways from Dolphins-Bills, the Chiefs barely surviving the Texans, Bears-Eagles, and more (1:24). Then, they guess the lines for NFL Week 16 (40:39), before ending the show with Parent Corner (1:11:54).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton
