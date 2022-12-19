 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

An All-Time-Dumb Pats Loss, Dallas Stumbles, and Detroit’s Thriving

Plus, more NFL weirdness and another edition of Parent Corner with Cousin Sal

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the Cowboys’ overtime loss to the Jaguars, the Patriots’ puzzling last-second loss to the Raiders, Commanders-Giants, AFC/NFC playoff pictures, Colts-Vikings, Lions-Jets, takeaways from Dolphins-Bills, the Chiefs barely surviving the Texans, Bears-Eagles, and more (1:24). Then, they guess the lines for NFL Week 16 (40:39), before ending the show with Parent Corner (1:11:54).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Cousin Sal
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

