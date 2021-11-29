A Bizarre NFL MVP Race and NBA Trade Ideas With Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the puzzling MVP conversation, the Patriots’ win over the Titans, Colts-Buccaneers, Vikings-49ers, current playoff standings, Eagles-Giants, the Bengals steamrolling the Steelers, Panthers-Dolphins, the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving loss to the Raiders, Browns-Ravens, and much more (1:15). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 13 (20:00), followed by Parent Corner (1:07:30). Finally Bill talks with The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor about some interesting NBA trades as the season progresses (1:18:18).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Kyle Crichton