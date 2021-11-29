 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Bizarre NFL MVP Race and NBA Trade Ideas With Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor

Including Bill’s and Sal’s Guess the Lines picks for Week 13

By Craig Gaines
Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the puzzling MVP conversation, the Patriots’ win over the Titans, Colts-Buccaneers, Vikings-49ers, current playoff standings, Eagles-Giants, the Bengals steamrolling the Steelers, Panthers-Dolphins, the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving loss to the Raiders, Browns-Ravens, and much more (1:15). Then they guess the lines for NFL Week 13 (20:00), followed by Parent Corner (1:07:30). Finally Bill talks with The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor about some interesting NBA trades as the season progresses (1:18:18).

Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Kyle Crichton

