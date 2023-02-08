LeBron Passes Kareem, and the Future of Big Career Records. Plus, Kirk Goldsberry on Kyrie in Dallas, Memphis’s Slip, and More.

Russillo shares his thoughts on LeBron James becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, why these moments seem fewer and farther in between, and how difficult it will be for future generations to come close to LeBron’s final number (0:34). Then Ryen talks with ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry about LeBron James the scorer, the wide gap between regular-season and playoff basketball, Kyrie Irving joining Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks, the Grizzlies’ recent slump, and more (11:38). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (50:05).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Kirk Goldsberry
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS