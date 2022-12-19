Perception Win for Miami, Comeback for the Vikings, and Bill-Tom Legacy Update With Ben Solak. Plus a World Cup Recap With Ceruti.

Russillo shares his five biggest takeaways from NFL Week 15, including the Vikings pulling off the biggest comeback win in NFL history and an updated Bill Belichick-Tom Brady legacy rankings (0:35), before talking with The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak about the Bills’ Saturday night win over the Dolphins and why Miami fans should be proud, Colts-Vikings, the Bengals’ late-season push, preparing for a wild AFC playoffs, Cowboys-Jaguars, and more (16:37). Next Ryen is joined by Steve Ceruti for a World Cup recap (57:28), before Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:12:13).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Benjamin Solak and Steve Ceruti
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS