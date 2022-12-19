 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Perception Win for Miami, Comeback for the Vikings, and Bill-Tom Legacy Update With Ben Solak. Plus a World Cup Recap With Ceruti.

Russillo shares his five biggest takeaways from NFL Week 15, then discusses the World Cup

By Ryen Russillo, Ben Solak, and Steve Ceruti
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Russillo shares his five biggest takeaways from NFL Week 15, including the Vikings pulling off the biggest comeback win in NFL history and an updated Bill Belichick-Tom Brady legacy rankings (0:35), before talking with The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak about the Bills’ Saturday night win over the Dolphins and why Miami fans should be proud, Colts-Vikings, the Bengals’ late-season push, preparing for a wild AFC playoffs, Cowboys-Jaguars, and more (16:37). Next Ryen is joined by Steve Ceruti for a World Cup recap (57:28), before Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:12:13).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Benjamin Solak and Steve Ceruti
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Our Most Anticipated Shows of 2023. Plus, Is the Sheridan-Verse Slipping?

Chris and Andy discuss ‘1923’ and ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ before sharing what shows they’re most excited for next year

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Elon Musk Versus Critics and Watching an Awesome World Cup Final

Plus, discussing a new documentary about Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

The Masked Man Show: Grading Triple H’s Rehires

Plus, talking John Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Reactions

Charles and Mallory share their thoughts on the latest adventure in Pandora

By Charles Holmes and Mallory Rubin

Week 15 NFL Recap, Jokic Pricing, and Mailbag

Mike and Jesse discuss why the Nuggets star’s cards are being undervalued

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Introducing the Inaugural Realys Awards With Jomi Adeniran

Logan, Raja, and Jomi Adeniran give out some year-end awards to celebrate some of the most memorable moments of the past calendar year in the NBA

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and 1 more