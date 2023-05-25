‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3 Premiere: It Was All A Stream

You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie: A Kardashian Recap Show is back! Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter are teaming up once again to recap Season 3 of The Kardashians on Hulu. The two immediately dive into the latest Kardashian news (2:00) before going through the revealing premiere episode, which includes moments like Khloe’s history with melanoma (8:45), Kourtney and Travis’s 15-minute sex session (34:25), and Kim’s emotional relationship troubles with Kanye West (38:38).
Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify