‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu Season 3 Premiere: It Was All A Stream

Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter are teaming up once again to recap Season 3 of ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu

By Amelia Wedemeyer
You’re Doing Amazing, Sweetie: A Kardashian Recap Show is back! Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter are teaming up once again to recap Season 3 of The Kardashians on Hulu. The two immediately dive into the latest Kardashian news (2:00) before going through the revealing premiere episode, which includes moments like Khloe’s history with melanoma (8:45), Kourtney and Travis’s 15-minute sex session (34:25), and Kim’s emotional relationship troubles with Kanye West (38:38).

Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

