You’re Doing Amazing Sweetie: ‘’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis’ Edition



Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter are back for a very special episode dedicated to the whirlwind romance of Kourtney and Travis Barker. The Barkers are peeling back the curtain on their three weddings in their Hulu special, ’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, taking us to Italy, Santa Barbara, and Las Vegas (10:00). Zack and Amelia break down the nuptials, Kourtney’s outfits and all the cringe-worthy moments before ending with episode superlatives (47:30).

Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter

Producer: Devon Renaldo

