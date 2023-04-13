 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

You’re Doing Amazing Sweetie: ‘’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis’ Edition

Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter are back for a very special episode dedicated to the whirlwind romance of Kourtney and Travis Barker

By Amelia Wedemeyer
Celebrity Sightings In Palm Desert - April 8, 2023 Photo by MEGA/GC Images


Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter are back for a very special episode dedicated to the whirlwind romance of Kourtney and Travis Barker. The Barkers are peeling back the curtain on their three weddings in their Hulu special, ’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, taking us to Italy, Santa Barbara, and Las Vegas (10:00). Zack and Amelia break down the nuptials, Kourtney’s outfits and all the cringe-worthy moments before ending with episode superlatives (47:30).

Hosts: Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

