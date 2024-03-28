 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyrese Haliburton, Robbie Avila, and the Heart of Indiana Basketball

J. Kyle Mann hits the road and visits Terre Haute, Indianapolis, and Bloomington to explore all that Indiana basketball has to offer

By J. Kyle Mann

Can the culture of Indiana basketball be explored in a single weekend? In Home and Away, we tag along with The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann as he takes a road trip around the Hoosier State to find out: from Terre Haute to visit the alma mater of Larry Bird and visit with Robbie Avila, Indiana State’s brilliant, bespectacled big man; to Indianapolis for a conversation with Pacers guru Caitlin Cooper about her appreciation for Tyrese Haliburton and a live Ringer NBA podcast; to Bloomington to check in on one of the greatest traditions in all of college basketball. That’s not to mention the colorful characters, bustling arenas, and iconic field houses we’ll encounter along the way. Buckle up.

