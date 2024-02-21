The Ringer Podcast Network has a new, mind-blowing show in the NBA player podcasting space: The Parker Tyles Show (With Thad Roper). NBA and EuroLeague journeyman Parker Tyles takes you on a tour of insider stories, league insights you won’t get anywhere else, and the hard-hitting realities of hooping on the world’s biggest stage. This trailer gives you a taste of what you can expect from Parker; his cohost, gray market entrepreneur andNBA enthusiast Thad Roper; and rotating guest appearances from the biggest stars in sports media. Full episodes coming soon, wherever you get your podcasts.
Filed under:
Introducing ‘The Parker Tyles Show (With Thad Roper)’
NBA and EuroLeague journeyman Parker Tyles takes you on a tour of insider stories, league insights you won’t get anywhere else, and the hard-hitting realities of hooping on the world’s biggest stage
Share this story
The Latest
What’s Nikki Haley’s Endgame?
Tara is joined by political strategist Terry Sullivan to share their reactions to the announcement that Nikki Haley is staying in the presidential race
Plastic Surgery Deep Dive With @igfamousbydana
Dana shares how Heidi influenced her to start her account, why she thinks celebrities lie about their procedures, and her reasoning for taking semaglutide compounds
Did ‘The Leftovers’ Stick the Landing?
Andy and Mina Kimes talk about the final episode’s tone, Justin Theroux’s and Carrie Coon’s Hall of Fame performances, and why in the end ‘The Leftovers’ is a story about love
Are Premier League Fans Becoming Spoilt?
James Allcott sits down with Daniel Cook and Henry Hill to discuss what the expectations should be for teams trying to break into the top six of the Premier League
“I Am Not The Employee”
Jason breaks down the rebuild ahead for White Sox general manager Chris Getz before chatting with ESPN’s Myron Medcalf about all things college basketball
Matt Hamachek on His Pats Docuseries ‘The Dynasty’
Plus, Brian quickly addresses Rafael Devers’s comments about the Red Sox’s lackluster offseason