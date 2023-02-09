2023 NBA Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

The NBA’s 2023 trade deadline certainly added some spice to an NBA season that was already so unpredictable. It had everything, from league-altering blockbuster trades to marginal upgrades. Several teams that were heavily expected to make moves were instead static. The Lakers shuffled stuff around and tricked some people into thinking they got a lot better, while approximately 4,500 second-round draft picks exchanged hands.

Here’s a look at the biggest winners and losers from a deadline to remember:

Losers: Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors

These are not good teams! And even with the Nets no longer being a looming bogeyman in the East, neither one is going to do anything in this year’s playoffs anyway. The Raptors step out of the deadline as buyers, which is odd because they walked in looking to sell. They clearly think Jakob Poeltl can be their long-term difference maker at center, and that belief may not be wrong. They need an interior presence on both ends, even if he isn’t the best fit next to Scottie Barnes.

But to apparently believe they can re-sign Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. this summer is a different matter. (Both can be unrestricted free agents in a few months, and since Toronto is not good with them, an expensive reinvestment doesn’t make the most sense.) Were the offers for OG Anunoby really that far below what Masai Ujiri wanted right now? Did they cool after Kevin Durant went to the Suns? Curious stuff!

Then there’s Chicago. Woof. Their inactivity feels like malpractice. It’s unclear how the Bulls let this deadline go without making any moves. Repeat: They are not good! Why is Alex Caruso still here and not swapped out for a first-round pick? How are they still this depressing despite knowing Lonzo Ball isn’t close to playing professional basketball?

Is this tweet real or satire?

Keep an eye on the buyout market. With several point guards being traded today, the Bulls could look to bolster their backcourt with a veteran addition.



With limited money, Chicago has to hope DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević are enough to entice a player to sign. — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) February 9, 2023

Both these teams messed up by not bolstering their futures before a deadline that was perfectly timed for them to do so. If the most aggressive potential trade partners recently lost confidence in their own abilities to win it all this season, then so be it. But this still feels like a major missed opportunity by two middling organizations.

Winner: Minnesota Timberwolves

D’Angelo Russell is a talented offensive player who occasionally tiptoes up to star-level production. What he’s good at—shooting!—gets noticed by fans, media members, etc., because it’s tangible and important.

But Russell is not a star, far removed from his one breakout season in Brooklyn where he actually made the All-Star team. Even during this ongoing career-best season, in all metrics that mark efficiency, he’s still a minus in pretty much every other way.

Minnesota’s net rating with Russell on the court is minus-1.6 this season. When he’s not on the floor, the Timberwolves are a team-high plus-5.1. He’s a bad defender, yes. But he’s also a frustrating one, someone who unnecessarily sows chaos in possessions that are otherwise going fine. He miscommunicates in transition, doesn’t help when he’s supposed to, and fluctuates from turnstile to someone willing to get down in a defensive stance seemingly by chance. Simply put, Russell is unreliable on that side of the ball.

During last year’s first-round series against the Grizzlies—which featured several blown leads for the Wolves—Russell’s defense on Desmond Bane was a catastrophe, and his decision-making in crunch time of Game 5 led to a fourth-quarter benching in Game 6. This shot should be seared into the memory of every Wolves fan who’s upset about losing him to Los Angeles.

It might just be one random play, but I also think about this sequence against the Bucks more than I probably should. Turn the volume up and listen to Russell yelling at Anthony Edwards when he doesn’t get the ball.

Russell will be a free agent this summer too. He’s 26 years old, a former no. 2 overall pick who’s been traded four times in eight years, looking for another long-term pact that some misguided team (maybe the Lakers, if they don’t go after Kyrie Irving instead) will talk themselves into paying.

Mike Conley may be nine years older than Russell, and on its face, this trade can be perceived as a nudge toward prioritizing Rudy Gobert’s extended prime over Anthony Edwards’s ongoing ascension. That’s fair criticism. But Minnesota is far better off having Conley’s steady hand on the steering wheel for the next year or two than prolonging its relationship with Russell, who isn’t a good fit beside Edwards and would see his shot totals blunted once Karl-Anthony Towns returns.

The Wolves have been doing damage control ever since the Gobert trade. All they can do now is not make a bad situation any worse. Alienating Edwards is the worst-case scenario. This move helps them avoid doing that. For now.

Loser: Philadelphia Sixers

They ducked under the tax by moving Matisse Thybulle for Jalen McDaniels, another tentacle-armed wing who isn’t scaring anybody behind the 3-point line. McDaniels may or may not crack Doc Rivers’s playoff rotation. (Isaiah Joe, he is not.) But beyond a lateral move that was financially motivated, the Sixers are losers because of what they didn’t do.

Finding a backup center for Joel Embiid has always been an impossible, tortuous journey for Philadelphia. P.J. Tucker may be able to moonlight in that role for certain playoff matchups when Philly goes small and spaces the floor around James Harden. Or perhaps they find the big they need on the buyout market.

But after watching the Nuggets get Thomas Bryant, the Clippers get Mason Plumlee, and, to a lesser degree, the Celtics grab Mike Muscala, Philadelphia’s inactivity here is hard to ignore.

Loser: Detroit Pistons

The team that already has Isaiah Stewart, Jalen Duren, and Marvin Bagley III just traded a decent young wing in Saddiq Bey for James Wiseman, who is barely still an NBA player and is about to ask for a second contract. Make it make sense.

Winner: Portland Trail Blazers

In exchange for Josh Hart—a rugged wing who they weren’t going to keep beyond this season once he opted out of his contract—Portland was able to add Cam Reddish, a protected first-round pick from the Knicks, and, in a separate transaction, Matisse Thybulle. This doesn’t turn the Blazers into an overnight contender, but they made smart, low-risk, modestly high-reward moves that can help beyond this season.

Thybulle and Reddish were both stuck in situations that weren’t the best for their respective skill sets, and even with Gary Payton II heading back to the Warriors for five second-round picks, Thybulle can slide into that offensive role as a small-ball five, setting screens for Damian Lillard or Anfernee Simons and then diving into space once they’re blitzed. It’s a worthwhile flier.

Winner: Cam Reddish

Thirteen months ago, the Knicks gave up a first-round pick to the Hawks for Reddish, the former 10th overall pick who oozes upside with an ideal body type to impact both ends. Tom Thibodeau’s response was to bench the 23-year-old, who only appeared in 35 games and miraculously hasn’t stepped on the court since December 3.

Reddish has faults. He takes intolerable shots. He’s also still young enough to put everything together, hone his skills into a specific role, and be a quality rotation player for a very long time. The Blazers are clearly hoping it’s with them, and they’ve got a few months to see what they have.

Winner: Brooklyn Nets

The label “winner” is admittedly a bit strong, but Brooklyn finally ripped the Band-Aid off a superteam era that yielded just one playoff series win. One! They no longer have championship expectations or Kevin Durant, but they do have the market cornered on 3-and-D wings, a boatload of unprotected first-round picks, and the peace of mind knowing Kyrie Irving is officially some other team’s problem. It’s a new day!

Loser: Dallas Mavericks

So, this was it? Good luck, Dallas!

Winner: Chris Paul

This should be obvious! The 37-year-old Paul could literally not ask for two better scorers by his side than Durant and Devin Booker. His own ability to put the ball in the basket has waned a bit, but he’s still an elite table setter who’s drilling outside shots. This may be the closest he’s ever come to winning the title, which is saying something, considering he held a 2-0 lead against the Bucks a couple years ago and all that stood in his way during the 2018 playoffs were his own hamstring and 27 straight missed 3-pointers by his fellow Rockets.

There are more all-around thoughts on Phoenix in the next blurb, but for a moment, it’s nice to be happy for Paul.

Loser: Hope in the Western Conference

Kevin Durant has entered the chat. The Nuggets, Grizzlies, Clippers, Warriors, Pelicans, Mavericks, and any other team thinking it could make some noise in the playoffs aren’t going to just lay down after this trade. You can even make an argument against Phoenix as the favorite and not at all be wrong. (Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard, and Steph Curry are all still here.) But this is still a landscape-altering, pecking order–rearranging trade.

The Suns aren’t perfect and have real depth issues on the wing (Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson are a pair of “don’t know what you have until they’re gone” role players) and in the frontcourt, where they randomly decided to trade Dario Saric (who’s good) and a second-round pick to the Thunder for Darius Bazley (who is not good).

But Durant’s jump shot can be a wood chipper for every other GM’s best-laid plans. Phoenix will always have either him or Booker on the court. These are unguardable midrange specialists who are able to regularly nail well-contested jump shots in an area of the floor that postseason defenses typically surrender. That’s terrifying. The Suns nearly triumphed in the 2021 Finals, won 64 games last year, and just added the best pure scorer of all time. (Apologies, LeBron!)

If they aren’t the favorite, they are the proverbial team nobody wants to face. Marginal upgrades made by the competition (Luke Kennard is a fascinating supplementary pickup for the Grizzlies) feel futile when you zoom out and consider Durant’s new situation. The West is once again a death march.

Winner: Los Angeles Clippers

In: Bones Hyland, Mason Plumlee, and Eric Gordon

Out: Luke Kennard, John Wall, and Reggie Jackson

On the surface, this feels like a classic deck-chair shuffle for a team that’s apparently fine not having a point guard. The Clippers took care of one major need at backup center by adding Plumlee though. (I wrote more about this possibility here.) Hyland is high variance: essentially a cheaper, younger version of Jackson who can either win them a random playoff game or never get off Ty Lue’s bench.

The Clippers’ new starting five, with Terance Mann hounding opposing point guards, haven’t had any issues scoring the ball so far, and the team is rumored to have interest in Russell Westbrook after he’s bought out by the Jazz. Whether they go down that road or not—and to be clear, they should not—adding Gordon, a two-way wing who can still attack the basket, space the floor, and defend up a position, is a boon for their versatility in the playoffs.

Kennard has real gravity on the perimeter, but he’s also hunted mercilessly in the postseason. Similar to what the Celtics did last year, the Clippers can now throw out several lineups that have no weak link on the defensive end.

Winner: Utah Jazz

Losing three good players (particularly Conley) stings, but the Jazz were able to add another valuable first-round pick (more on that in a moment) and begin their unofficial campaign toward the lottery. They now have a ton of cap space this summer, and remain in the driver’s seat for any disgruntled stars who become available. Don’t entirely rule out more trades this offseason that send them in the opposite direction, too. Danny Ainge’s former employer is in win-now mode with access to four first-round picks and a relative need for someone who does exactly what Lauri Markkenen can do.

Loser: Los Angeles Lakers

In a vacuum, exchanging Russell Westbrook and a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt is an obvious win. Three solid contributors for one ticking time bomb is good business. Los Angeles adds some knock-down shooting and, in Vando, a player who actually tries hard and really cares. Baby steps!

But everything is relative and nothing actually exists in a vacuum. Just because you’ve been eating dirt for a couple of months doesn’t mean you should throw a parade when leftover beef lo mein is suddenly for dinner every night. The Lakers are still not a contender. Far from it. Their defense is still bad and DLo’s contract-year shot selection will yield at least two passive-aggressive Instagram posts from LeBron James.

Vanderbilt is an enjoyable hustle machine, but an awkward fit next to Anthony Davis. Neither can shoot, and Vando is totally ignored on the perimeter. Jazz head coach Will Hardy eventually removed him from Utah’s starting lineup when spacing started to become an issue. That doesn’t mean he’s unplayable, of course. After the trade of Thomas Bryant to Denver for three second-round picks and Davon Reed, there are minutes available at backup center. Those lineups, with LeBron at the 4 beside three outside shooters, can be effective.

The addition of Mo Bamba slightly complicates that hypothetical, but he’s also not moving any needles. This Lakers team still has next to no chance at a title run. They aren’t even a lock to get out of the play-in, and, like, what’s the plan after their inevitable flameout? Re-sign D’Angelo and Rui Hachimura [stifles laughter] to deals that will probably cost them upward of $100 million? Renounce Hachimura and Russell so they can sign Kyrie Irving? Nothing sturdy was executed at this deadline. The Lakers are a delicate sand castle, and the tide is coming in.

Loser: John Wall

This tweet says it all:

Needless to mention, Wall is getting waived by the Rockets.

Winner/Loser: John Collins

Congratulations to Collins on not getting traded for the 19th straight deadline. I think.

Winner: Milwaukee Bucks

Getting Jae Crowder for five second-round picks is solid for a team that’s been all the way in for the past two years. Crowder may not have the same type of impact as a small-ball 4 that P.J. Tucker did when they won a title, but his theoretical fit is ideal. When it’s time to downsize, few teams can match up with a unit that features Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, Joe Ingles, Crowder, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks can also mix and match, going super big and experimenting with a Middleton, Giannis, Crowder, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis group that grabs every rebound and can’t be scored on. That should be fun to deal with. The addition of Crowder stabilizes the rotation, even if he isn’t a knockdown 3-point threat.

Elsewhere, Milwaukee should be letting out a humongous breath of air now that Durant is out of their bracket. The Nets had enough shooting to break their defense. Now that road block no longer exists.