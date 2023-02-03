 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Edwards on His All-Star Snub, Playoff Hopes, and Favorite Players to Go Against

The guys also discuss how Ant started as a football player before he found his passion in basketball

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Getty Images/Ringer illustration


Austin and Pausha are joined by Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, a.k.a. “Ant-Man,” for a fun, wide-ranging conversation. They start by reacting to the fresh news of Ant not being selected as a Western Conference All-Star and discuss other players who may have been overlooked (3:48). Then, they talk through his past playing football before eventually finding his passion in basketball (9:38) and dive into last year’s playoff run against the Grizzlies and how playoff experience has affected his performance this season (13:07), before touching on his favorite players to face off against (20:01). Plus, a hilarious Rapid Fire: Timberwolves Edition segment (36:28)!

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Guest: Anthony Edwards
Producer: Ben Cruz
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Additional Production Support: Megan Schuster

