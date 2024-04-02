 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hundred: Our Daily NBA Best Bets Through the Playoffs

Looking to beat the odds during the best time of the NBA calendar? We have you covered. From now through the Finals, we’ll be giving out picks on our 100 favorite lines. Your go-to betting guide is back.

By Raheem Palmer
The best time of the NBA calendar has arrived. To make it even better, The Ringer Gambling Show is bringing back The Hundred, your NBA betting guide from now through the playoffs. Every day that there are games, Raheem Palmer will hand out his favorite picks, until he’s made 100 in total. All odds will be via FanDuel.

Come back to this post daily for Raheem’s newest pick and analysis. His record and winnings will be tallied below, so you can keep track of all the action. For Raheem’s full list of picks from the 2023 version of The Hundred, click here. And make sure to listen to The Ringer Gambling Show on Spotify.

The Pick: Dallas Mavericks (ML) Vs. Golden State Warriors (-104)

The Hundred Picks Log

Record: 1-0
Total winnings: +$100, +1 unit

1. April 1: Atlanta Hawks (+3) vs. Chicago Bulls (-110) [WIN]

