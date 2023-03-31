The Hundred: Presenting Our Best NBA Bets Every Day Through the Finals

The best time of the NBA calendar is here. To make it even better, The Ringer Gambling Show is introducing a new project called The Hundred, your NBA betting guide from now through the playoffs. Every day that there are games, Raheem Palmer will deliver his favorite picks, until he’s made 100 in total. His record and winnings will be tallied below, so you can keep track of all the action.
Come back to this post daily for Raheem’s newest pick and analysis. The Hundred has arrived … the new-gen Roys can rejoice.
Pick of the Day
Orlando Magic (-1) vs. Washington Wizards (FanDuel odds: -108)
- These teams are closing their seasons in completely different directions. Orlando and Washington played 10 days ago, with the Magic winning 122-112.
- The Magic have won three of their last five and have the fourth-best defensive rating (108.4) over the past two weeks.
- The Wizards are 4-10 in their past 14 games. They are coming off a 130-111 win over the Celtics, but that was a game in which Boston shot 25 percent from 3 in a look-ahead spot with the Bucks on deck.
- The Wizards will be without Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma. In lineups without them, they’re being outscored by 5.1 points per 100 possessions. Daniel Gafford is also listed as questionable.
- The Magic are 22-15-1 against the spread on the road, fourth best behind the Kings, Knicks, and Jazz. The Wizards are 16-20-1 against the spread at home, fifth worst among NBA teams.