Trial Royale: Best Spielberg Movie, Round 1—Sci-Fi Division

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna kick off another Trial Royale! In this multi-week series, they’ll be debating the best movie directed by Steven Spielberg. They begin with the Sci-Fi Division!
They start by discussing the man himself, Steven Spielberg, and what makes his movies so special (5:57). Then, they go through some pretrial awards and dismissals (22:34). Finally, they reveal the movies that will be represented in the Sci-Fi Division and debate which two should move on to the final round (31:36).
Now it’s up to you to decide! What is Steven Spielberg’s best sci-fi movie? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!
You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!
For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent and follow us there!
Poll
What is Steven Spielberg’s best sci-fi movie?
-
0%
‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’
-
0%
‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’
-
0%
‘Jurassic Park’
-
0%
‘Minority Report’
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify