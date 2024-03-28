Trial Royale: Best Spielberg Movie, Round 1—Sci-Fi Division



This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna kick off another Trial Royale! In this multi-week series, they’ll be debating the best movie directed by Steven Spielberg. They begin with the Sci-Fi Division!

They start by discussing the man himself, Steven Spielberg, and what makes his movies so special (5:57). Then, they go through some pretrial awards and dismissals (22:34). Finally, they reveal the movies that will be represented in the Sci-Fi Division and debate which two should move on to the final round (31:36).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is Steven Spielberg’s best sci-fi movie? You can vote for the winner at ⁠TheRinger.com⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to ⁠Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent⁠ and follow us there!

Poll What is Steven Spielberg’s best sci-fi movie? ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’

‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’

‘Jurassic Park’

‘Minority Report’ vote view results 0% ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (0 votes)

0% ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ (0 votes)

0% ‘Jurassic Park’ (0 votes)

0% ‘Minority Report’ (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

