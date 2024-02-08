 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Best Movie Directed By Mel Brooks

Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate Brooks’s best movie: ‘Spaceballs,’ ‘Young Frankenstein,’ ‘Blazing Saddles,’ or ‘Robin Hood: Men in Tights’

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Brooksfilms


This week, in honor of the 50-year anniversaries of Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles, Dave, Neil, and Joanna are debating the best movie directed by Mel Brooks! They start by talking about the legend that is Mel Brooks and the impact of his movies (10:00). Then, they discuss some pretrial dismissals (48:42) before revealing each of their top picks for the best movie directed by Mel Brooks, hearing some of your favorites, and figuring out which four should make it to the final poll (53:55).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best movie directed by Mel Brooks? You can vote for the winner at ⁠TheRinger.com⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode! You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠.

You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to ⁠Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent⁠ and follow us there!

Poll

What is the best movie directed by Mel Brooks?

view results
  • 28%
    Dave: ‘Spaceballs’
    (7 votes)
  • 40%
    Joanna: ‘Young Frankenstein’
    (10 votes)
  • 28%
    Neil: ‘Blazing Saddles’
    (7 votes)
  • 4%
    Listener: ‘Robin Hood: Men in Tights’
    (1 vote)
25 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

Play

Comparing Chet’s and Wemby’s Freaky Rookie Seasons

J. Kyle Mann dives into the seasons of these two extraordinary rookies to see what their futures might hold

By J. Kyle Mann
Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs Practice
Play

Super Bowl LVIII Picks

The East Coast Bias boys are here ahead of the 49ers-Chiefs matchup to look at the lines and give their best props

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 3 more

The Super Bowl LVIII MVP Draft

Nora and Steven discuss their Super Bowl MVP favorites via the draft format

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

‘Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum’ With Antonia Hylton

By Helena Hunt

Dumplings Vs. Noodles, the Official Lunar Zodiac Ranking, and PFFW: Super Bowl Edition

Dave also gives his opinion on which Super Bowl halftime show was the most memorable

By Dave Chang

Patrick Mahomes Is Whatever You Want Him to Be

In his seven years in the league, he’s been all things to football. But in many ways, he’s still a Rorschach test: You can see what you want to in him.

By Lex Pryor