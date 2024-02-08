

This week, in honor of the 50-year anniversaries of Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles, Dave, Neil, and Joanna are debating the best movie directed by Mel Brooks! They start by talking about the legend that is Mel Brooks and the impact of his movies (10:00). Then, they discuss some pretrial dismissals (48:42) before revealing each of their top picks for the best movie directed by Mel Brooks, hearing some of your favorites, and figuring out which four should make it to the final poll (53:55).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best movie directed by Mel Brooks? You can vote for the winner at ⁠TheRinger.com⁠, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode! You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to ⁠TrialByContent@gmail.com⁠.

You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to ⁠Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent⁠ and follow us there!

Poll What is the best movie directed by Mel Brooks? Dave: ‘Spaceballs’

Joanna: ‘Young Frankenstein’

Neil: ‘Blazing Saddles’

Listener: ‘Robin Hood: Men in Tights’ vote view results 28% Dave: ‘Spaceballs’ (7 votes)

40% Joanna: ‘Young Frankenstein’ (10 votes)

28% Neil: ‘Blazing Saddles’ (7 votes)

4% Listener: ‘Robin Hood: Men in Tights’ (1 vote) 25 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

