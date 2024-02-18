UFC 298 Reaction: Ilia Topuria Calls His Shot, Alex Volkanovski’s Historic Reign Ends, and Ian Machado Garry Turns Heel. Plus, the UFC 300 Saga is Over!

Seconds after watching Ilia Topuria shock the world (but not himself) by knocking out reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall gift you with a special UFC 298 reaction episode. Plus, while wrapping their minds around what they just witnessed, the guys react in real time to Dana White’s announcement of the UFC 300 main event. Topics include:
- Intro (00:00)
- Immediate reaction to Topuria’s knockout (04:14)
- Whether the UFC 294 result had any impact on Volkanovski (09:56)
- Immediate reaction to Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill as the UFC 300 main event (21:12)
- Topuria’s first title defense may be in Spain, but against who? (31:40)
- Merab Dvalishvili’s dominant win over Henry Cejudo and rock-solid case for a title shot (38:21)
- Ian Machado Garry’s (controversial?) win over Geoff Neal, and Machado Garry’s decision to be the bad guy (49:12)
- Who Machado Garry should fight next (01:02:36)
- Robert Whittaker turning back the clock against Paulo Costa (01:04:46)
- Petesy’s Wanderlei Silva story (01:20:56)
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify