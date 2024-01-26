 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Best Jodie Foster Movie

Dave, Neil, and Joanna are debating the best Jodie Foster movie: ‘The Accused,’ ‘Taxi Driver,’ ‘Panic Room,’ or ‘The SIlence of the Lambs’

By Dave Gonzales and Joanna Robinson
Orion Pictures


This week, in honor of the success of the new season of True Detective, Dave, Neil, and Joanna are debating the best Jodie Foster movie of all time! After a Jodie Foster pop quiz (21:14), they discuss some pretrial diversions (31:45). Then, they reveal each of their top three picks for the best Jodie Foster movie, hearing some of your favorites, and figure out which four should make it to the final poll (37:52).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best Jodie Foster movie? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

For a list of all the movies discussed on this week’s episode and a preview of what is to come on Trial by Content, head on over to Letterboxd.com/TrialByContent and follow us there!

Poll

What is the best Jodie Foster movie?

view results
  • 0%
    ‘The Accused’
    (0 votes)
  • 12%
    ‘Taxi Driver’
    (3 votes)
  • 8%
    ‘Panic Room’
    (2 votes)
  • 80%
    ‘The Silence of the Lambs’
    (20 votes)
25 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Olivia Crerie
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme Song and Other Music Credits: Devon Renaldo

