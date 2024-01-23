 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The New ‘Bachelor’ Lead Is Actually Appealing (and ‘The Traitors’ Season 2)

Juliet and Callie also question why sisters would go on ‘The Bachelor’ together

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
JOEY GRAZIADEI ABC


A new season of The Bachelor is here, and Juliet and Callie are impressed. They share their first impressions of Joey (08:06), pick their favorite women for him and for themselves (29:59), and question why sisters would go on this show together. Then, they talk about Season 2 of The Traitors, including the Marcus Jordan experience, the biggest threats to win, and much more (40:34).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Olivia Crerie
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

