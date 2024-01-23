The New ‘Bachelor’ Lead Is Actually Appealing (and ‘The Traitors’ Season 2)



A new season of The Bachelor is here, and Juliet and Callie are impressed. They share their first impressions of Joey (08:06), pick their favorite women for him and for themselves (29:59), and question why sisters would go on this show together. Then, they talk about Season 2 of The Traitors, including the Marcus Jordan experience, the biggest threats to win, and much more (40:34).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Olivia Crerie

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

