‘Salt Lake City’ Is Back, ‘New York’ Episode 8, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 13

With Rachel Lindsay still out on vacation, Chelsea Stark-Jones leads Jodi Walker in a breakdown of The Real Housewives of New York Episode 8 (2:50). Then, Chelsea and Jodi recap the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and reveal their Season 4 predictions for what is sure to be a wild ride (25:00). Finally, Chelsea and Zack break down The Real Housewives of Orange County Episode 13 (49:05).
Host: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Guests: Jodi Walker and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
