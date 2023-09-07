This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best movie goop! They start with a little goop history lesson (4:59) before playing a few games and heading over to the goop recipe corner (25:33). Then, they go through pretrial dismissals (1:00:00) and reveal their picks for the best movie goop (1:17:18). Later, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:33:15).
Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best movie goop? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!
You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!
Poll
What is the best movie goop?
-
31%
Dave: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie’
-
29%
Joanna: ‘Ghostbusters II’
-
20%
Neil: ‘The Blob’
-
19%
Listener (Doug): ‘The Fly’
Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo
