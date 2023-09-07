 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Best Movie Goop

What is the best movie goop? Dave, Jo, and Neil discuss!

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Paramount Pictures


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best movie goop! They start with a little goop history lesson (4:59) before playing a few games and heading over to the goop recipe corner (25:33). Then, they go through pretrial dismissals (1:00:00) and reveal their picks for the best movie goop (1:17:18). Later, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:33:15).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best movie goop? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll

What is the best movie goop?

view results
  • 31%
    Dave: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie’
    (69 votes)
  • 29%
    Joanna: ‘Ghostbusters II’
    (65 votes)
  • 20%
    Neil: ‘The Blob’
    (45 votes)
  • 19%
    Listener (Doug): ‘The Fly’
    (42 votes)
221 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

Deep Dive Into the Cardporn Scandal With Darren Rovell. Plus, an NFL Market Preview With Chris McGill.

Jesse runs the show solo today, although Mike quickly calls in for a chat. Also, Jesse touches on Lorcana prices and Deion Sanders’s card value going up!

By Jesse Gibson and Mike Gioseffi

Inside the Succession Problems at Disney, Plus Strike Updates and ‘Reservation Dogs’

What’s going on with the power struggle between Bob Chapek and Bob Iger? How might strike negotiations being at a standstill affect next year’s summer movies? Why is Season 3 of ‘Reservation Dogs’ feeling like an epilogue? And more!

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Pats-Eagles Preview With Ben Solak

Brian and Ben Solak talk about where Rhamondre Stevenson ranks among the NFL’s top backs, Jalen Hurts’s development, and more

By Brian Barrett and Ben Solak

Kelly Burton and the Decade of Black Innovation

Bakari and Kelly also talk react to the discrimination lawsuit faced by Fearless Fund

By Kellen Becoats

WWE and UFC Merger Closing Soon

David and Kaz also discuss Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship record, potential CM Punk return scenarios, and last night’s ‘Dynamite’

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Chiefs-Lions Preview, Guess This QB, and Top Three Beefs Heading Into the 2023-24 Season

Nora and Steven discuss what to watch out for in the Kansas City Chiefs–Detroit Lions matchup on ‘Thursday Night Football’

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz