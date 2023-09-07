

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best movie goop! They start with a little goop history lesson (4:59) before playing a few games and heading over to the goop recipe corner (25:33). Then, they go through pretrial dismissals (1:00:00) and reveal their picks for the best movie goop (1:17:18). Later, they read listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:33:15).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What is the best movie goop? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s X feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced on the next episode!

You can send your picks for the next topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial By Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

Poll What is the best movie goop? Dave: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie’

Joanna: ‘Ghostbusters II’

Neil: ‘The Blob’

Listener (Doug): ‘The Fly’ vote view results 31% Dave: ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie’ (69 votes)

29% Joanna: ‘Ghostbusters II’ (65 votes)

20% Neil: ‘The Blob’ (45 votes)

19% Listener (Doug): ‘The Fly’ (42 votes) 221 votes total Vote Now

Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

