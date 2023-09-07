Deep Dive Into the Cardporn Scandal With Darren Rovell. Plus, an NFL Market Preview With Chris McGill.

With the arrival of Mike’s newborn child, Jesse is running today’s episode solo! First, Mike quickly calls in to the show before Jesse touches on Lorcana prices and Deion Sanders’s card value going up (05:42). Then, Darren Rovell of Action Network joins the show to discuss his recent story regarding the fraud scandal surrounding Cardporn’s Juan Garcia (17:32). Finally, Chris McGill of Card Ladder joins to preview the NFL market for this upcoming season (38:13).
Host: Jesse Gibson
Guests: Mike Gioseffi, Darren Rovell, and Chris McGill
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts