We Respond to the ‘Potomac’ Trailer, Plus ‘Southern Charm,’ ‘Orange County,’ ‘New York,’ and ‘Salt Lake City’

Rachel, Jodie, and Zack talk recent Bravo episodes and new trailer releases!

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker
Rachel Lindsay and Zack Peter kick off this week’s Morally Corrupt with a discussion about the recently released and mostly lackluster Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 trailer (1:06), before launching into their breakdown of Southern Charm Season 9, Episode 3 (8:40) and The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 finale (30:50). Then, Rachel welcomes Jodi Walker to discuss The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14, Episode 11 (45:07) and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4, Episode 4 (1:07:45).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker and Zack Peter
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

