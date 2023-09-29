We Respond to the ‘Potomac’ Trailer, Plus ‘Southern Charm,’ ‘Orange County,’ ‘New York,’ and ‘Salt Lake City’

Rachel Lindsay and Zack Peter kick off this week’s Morally Corrupt with a discussion about the recently released and mostly lackluster Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 trailer (1:06), before launching into their breakdown of Southern Charm Season 9, Episode 3 (8:40) and The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 finale (30:50). Then, Rachel welcomes Jodi Walker to discuss The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14, Episode 11 (45:07) and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4, Episode 4 (1:07:45).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Jodi Walker and Zack Peter
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
