The Hobby Impact of the Dame Trade. Plus, What’s Going on With One of Ones in Bowman Chrome?

Mike and Jesse start by discussing the duplicate one-of-one cards in 2023 Bowman Chrome (4:37). Then, they get into the hobby impact of Damian Lillard getting traded to the Bucks (15:37). Mike also talks about the cards he is currently buying and selling, such as Aidan O’Connell and Tua Tagovailoa (22:45). Later, Matt Novogratz joins the pod to talk about the things that Candy is doing in the digital collectables space (33:34). Finally, they end the pod by answering your mailbag questions (1:06:07).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Matt Novogratz
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts