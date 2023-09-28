 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Hobby Impact of the Dame Trade. Plus, What’s Going on With One of Ones in Bowman Chrome?

And later, mailbag questions!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start by discussing the duplicate one-of-one cards in 2023 Bowman Chrome (4:37). Then, they get into the hobby impact of Damian Lillard getting traded to the Bucks (15:37). Mike also talks about the cards he is currently buying and selling, such as Aidan O’Connell and Tua Tagovailoa (22:45). Later, Matt Novogratz joins the pod to talk about the things that Candy is doing in the digital collectables space (33:34). Finally, they end the pod by answering your mailbag questions (1:06:07).

‌Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Matt Novogratz
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

