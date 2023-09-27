 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Texans Got It Right With C.J. Stroud

The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down how the Houston Texans may have found their franchise quarterback in rookie C.J. Stroud

By Ben Solak

The Ringer’s Ben Solak breaks down how the Houston Texans may have found their franchise quarterback in rookie C.J. Stroud. He explains why Stroud’s film from Ohio State is translating to the Texans offense and how Stroud is elevating Houston wide receivers Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Robert Woods.

