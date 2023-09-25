The Writers Strike Is Over. Can We All Be Friends Again?

On Sunday night, the WGA and the AMPTP reached a tentative deal on a new three-year contract, paving the way for the end of the strike after 146 days, the second longest ever. Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss what happens now, including what needs to happen for this deal to be finalized; where they landed on key issues like minimum staffing protections against AI, performance-based residuals, and pay increases; what this means for the SAG-AFTRA strike; and whether everyone can be friends again now that a deal has been made.
For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.
Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Subscribe: Spotify