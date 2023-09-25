 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Writers Strike Is Over. Can We All Be Friends Again?

What needs to happen for the new WGA deal to be finalized? Where did the WGA and AMPTP land on key issues? And what does this mean for the SAG-AFTRA strike?

By Matthew Belloni
Writers Guild Members Man Picket Lines As Labor Talks Continue Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images


On Sunday night, the WGA and the AMPTP reached a tentative deal on a new three-year contract, paving the way for the end of the strike after 146 days, the second longest ever. Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss what happens now, including what needs to happen for this deal to be finalized; where they landed on key issues like minimum staffing protections against AI, performance-based residuals, and pay increases; what this means for the SAG-AFTRA strike; and whether everyone can be friends again now that a deal has been made.

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

