Coach Prime’s Colorado Takeover and Lauren Boebert at ‘Beetlejuice’

Higher Learning is back after a short break to react to all eyes being on Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes football team (22:46), Stephen A. Smith’s comments on former cohost Max Kellerman (43:11), and Representative Lauren Boebert at Beetlejuice (55:54). Plus, The Drew Barrymore Show reverses course (1:15:14), and Van and Rachel discuss an online conversation about male and female rappers (1:27:49).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.
