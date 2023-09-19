 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Coach Prime’s Colorado Takeover and Lauren Boebert at ‘Beetlejuice’

Van and Rachel talk Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes football team, Lauren Boebert at ‘Beetlejuice,’  ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Max Kellerman, and much more

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan

Higher Learning is back after a short break to react to all eyes being on Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes football team (22:46), Stephen A. Smith’s comments on former cohost Max Kellerman (43:11), and Representative Lauren Boebert at Beetlejuice (55:54). Plus, The Drew Barrymore Show reverses course (1:15:14), and Van and Rachel discuss an online conversation about male and female rappers (1:27:49).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In Higher Learning

The Latest

The ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Star Wars’ Mailbag

Jo and Mal dive into the mailbag to answer your questions on book recommendations, spinoffs, and more!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Saquon Out With Ankle Injury, and Pat Leonard Previews Giants-49ers

Plus, talking Yankees and Mets

By John Jastremski

The Best ’SmackDown’ Ever? A Deep Dive Into The Rock’s Maj Return!

Plus, another incredible accomplishment for Austin Theory in his nascent wrestling career

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Manchester United’s Struggles, Arsenal’s Two Keepers, and Some Under-the-Radar Flowers

There’s also chat about new Arsenal signing Kyra Cooney-Cross and some flowers for Jeremy Doku

By Ian Wright and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Play

NFL Week 2 Reactions, More Injuries, Track to the Future, and Inside the Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Relationship

Tate and Cousin Sal talk about the Nick Chubb injury before Bryan joins to look at the relationship between Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

By Tate Frazier, Cousin Sal Iacono, and 1 more

Online Word Games Are Ruining My Life. And Probably Yours, Too.

Wordle is only the tip of the spear where our current plague of cutesy viral word games is concerned

By Brian Phillips