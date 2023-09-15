Rachel Leviss Blocks Tom Sandoval, and We Somehow Cover Five Bravo Shows in One Podcast!

It’s been a robust week filled with endless Bravo content, but we’re covering it all for you! This jam-packed episode of Morally Corrupt begins with a chat about the Bravo news of the week with Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter (2:00), followed by recaps of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Part 2 (12:16), the Southern Charm Season 9 Premiere (18:38), and Real Housewives of Orange County Episode 15 (36:20). If that’s not enough, Chelsea then welcomes on Jodi Walker to discuss Real Housewives of New York Episode 9 (46:53) and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 2 (1:05:55).
Host: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Guests: Jodi Walker and Zack Peter
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
