Rachel Leviss Blocks Tom Sandoval, and We Somehow Cover Five Bravo Shows in One Podcast!

Chelsea and Zack talk the Bravo news of the week, plus an ‘Atlanta,’ ‘Orange County,’ and ‘Southern Charm’ recap. Then Jodi joins to discuss ‘Salt Lake City’ and ‘New York.’

By Chelsea Stark-Jones and Jodi Walker
Bravo


It’s been a robust week filled with endless Bravo content, but we’re covering it all for you! This jam-packed episode of Morally Corrupt begins with a chat about the Bravo news of the week with Chelsea Stark-Jones and Zack Peter (2:00), followed by recaps of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Part 2 (12:16), the Southern Charm Season 9 Premiere (18:38), and Real Housewives of Orange County Episode 15 (36:20). If that’s not enough, Chelsea then welcomes on Jodi Walker to discuss Real Housewives of New York Episode 9 (46:53) and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 2 (1:05:55).

Host: Chelsea Stark-Jones
Guests: Jodi Walker and Zack Peter
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

