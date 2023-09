Jesse starts off another solo show with his view of the hobby at the moment, and discusses whether the Backyard Break scandal is an overreaction or not. Then Soccer Cards United’s Jason Flynn joins the show to discuss the soccer and F1 market in Europe (15:21). Then, Jesse wraps up the show with some NFL Week 2 cards to buy, sell, or hold, then answering some mailbag questions, and more (53:25).

Host: Jesse Gibson

Guest: Jason Flynn

Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify