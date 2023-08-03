 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Panini Is Suing Fanatics. Plus, Blake’s Breaks Scam Update and Pickups From the National.

Plus, an interview with Gary Vee about VeeFriends and the hobby

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Michael Rubin’s 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics


Mike and Jesse start the pod with some breaking news: Panini is suing Fanatics. They talk about what it means and what’s next (0:19). Then, they chat with Gary Vee about VeeFriends and the state of the hobby in an interview from the National (13:11). After that, they give an update on the Blake’s Breaks scam story (54:42) before finally answering your mailbag questions (1:04:36).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Gary Vee
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

What Potential Movement on the Writers Strike Could Mean, Plus the ‘Hijack’ Finale

Plus, more on how the new lane for Apple TV+ seems to now be "mid-busters"

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

‘Bachelorette’ Wrap-Up With Mina Kimes

Plus, Juliet and Mina talk about their favorite drama-filled seasons of ‘Bachelor’ and more

By Juliet Litman

Shock Exit for Germany as Morocco Overcome the Odds to Make History

Flo is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and James Lewis to break down the latest news from the World Cup after the group stage

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

‘SummerSlam’ Preview 

David and Kaz are back to guide you through another loaded week of professional wrestling with predictions and reactions to all things happening in the squared circle

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

The Sox Are Still Playoff Contenders With Ian Cundall. Plus, Good Vibes Around the Pats Offense.

Brian also discusses news that Tom Brady has bought a stake in an English soccer team

By Brian Barrett

Does the Loser of Jake Paul Vs. Nate Diaz Lose Everything? Tension, Predictions, Paul’s Influencer Boxing Legacy, and More!

Plus, Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck look ahead to UFC Nashville and Sydney

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more