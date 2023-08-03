Panini Is Suing Fanatics. Plus, Blake’s Breaks Scam Update and Pickups From the National.



Mike and Jesse start the pod with some breaking news: Panini is suing Fanatics. They talk about what it means and what’s next (0:19). Then, they chat with Gary Vee about VeeFriends and the state of the hobby in an interview from the National (13:11). After that, they give an update on the Blake’s Breaks scam story (54:42) before finally answering your mailbag questions (1:04:36).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Guest: Gary Vee

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

