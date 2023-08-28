 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gio’s Hobby History, Mookie Time, and Topps Cosmic Review

Mike talks about his history with card collecting, the Lorcana prices, and how Mookie Betts is overtaking Ronald Acuña Jr. as the MVP favorite

By Mike Gioseffi
Los Angeles Dodgers v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images


Mike’s running solo today, and he’s being positive about the hobby. He starts by getting sentimental and talking about his history with card collecting (1:28). Then, he talks about the insane Lorcana prices and how stores are handling it (11:10). He also discusses how Mookie Betts is overtaking Ronald Acuña Jr. as the MVP favorite (14:29). Later, he talks about Topps Cosmic (21:31) before answering your mailbag questions (38:28).

Host: Mike Gioseffi
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

