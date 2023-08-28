Gio’s Hobby History, Mookie Time, and Topps Cosmic Review



Mike’s running solo today, and he’s being positive about the hobby. He starts by getting sentimental and talking about his history with card collecting (1:28). Then, he talks about the insane Lorcana prices and how stores are handling it (11:10). He also discusses how Mookie Betts is overtaking Ronald Acuña Jr. as the MVP favorite (14:29). Later, he talks about Topps Cosmic (21:31) before answering your mailbag questions (38:28).

Host: Mike Gioseffi

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

