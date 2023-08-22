 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sage Steele and Biracial Identity With Marc Lamont Hill

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay are joined by activist, scholar, and media personality Marc Lamont Hill to discuss the Green Party, Dr. Cornel West’s presidential candidacy, and Sage Steele’s comments about being biracial

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay are joined by activist, scholar, and media personality Marc Lamont Hill to discuss the Green Party, Dr. Cornel West’s presidential candidacy, and Sage Steele’s comments about being biracial (20:04). Then, a reaction to the shooting of a California shop owner over a Pride flag (1:13:51), and a preview of the Republican Presidential Debate (1:19:53).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Marc Lamont Hill
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

