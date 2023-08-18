We Interview Jessel Taank! Plus, Bethenny Frankel Interviews Rachel Leviss, and ‘New York’ Episode 5.



Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker team up to tackle a huge episode of Morally Corrupt. They dig into the news no one asked for: Bethenny Frankel’s disastrous interview with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss (2:30). Later on, they recap The Real Housewives of New York Episode 5 before housewife Jessel Taank joins! (44:50). We get to know Jessel better as she opens up about IVF, her infamous Tribeca comment, growing up in London, and getting advice from Dorinda Medley (51:00).

Hosts: Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker

Guest: Jessel Taank

Producer: Devon Renaldo

Audio Intern: Olivia Crerie

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify