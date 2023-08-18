 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We Interview Jessel Taank! Plus, Bethenny Frankel Interviews Rachel Leviss, and ‘New York’ Episode 5.

Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker dig into Bethenny Frankel’s disastrous interview with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and recap ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Episode 5 before housewife Jessel Taank joins the show

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 20 Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images


Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker team up to tackle a huge episode of Morally Corrupt. They dig into the news no one asked for: Bethenny Frankel’s disastrous interview with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss (2:30). Later on, they recap The Real Housewives of New York Episode 5 before housewife Jessel Taank joins! (44:50). We get to know Jessel better as she opens up about IVF, her infamous Tribeca comment, growing up in London, and getting advice from Dorinda Medley (51:00).

Hosts: Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker
Guest: Jessel Taank
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Audio Intern: Olivia Crerie
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

