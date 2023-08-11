 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Tory Lanez Sentence With Meghann Cuniff, and the Miseducation of Floridian Students

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay also react to Ne-Yo’s controversial statements regarding trans youth

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss Florida’s use of PragerU’s conservative education platform in schools (13:37) before reacting to Ne-Yo’s controversial statements regarding trans youth, after which he apologized but subsequently doubled down on his stance (38:54). Then, reporter Meghann Cuniff is back to talk the sentencing of Tory Lanez (51:38), before a discussion about Edward Blum and his efforts to fight against Black America (1:14:10), as well as politician Vivek Ramaswamy calling Juneteenth a “useless holiday” (1:26:14).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Meghann Cuniff
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

