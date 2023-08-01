 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Casting the White Version of ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ With Director Juel Taylor

Van and Rachel also discuss the latest Donald Trump indictment and give an update on Hunter Biden’s trial

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

‌Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the latest Donald Trump indictment, and give an update on Hunter Biden’s trial (21:21) before discussing the boost of Bidenomics (42:30) and a social media post that has people discussing vulnerability and dating (46:09). Plus, a reaction to the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford fight (1:10:41), before Juel Taylor, director of They Cloned Tyrone, joins to discuss the wacky sci-fi hit (1:20:31).

‌Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Juel Taylor
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

