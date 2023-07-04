 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SCOTUS and the Rollback of Progress

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay are joined by constitutional law professor Caroline Mala Corbin to help break down the latest Supreme Court decisions 

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay are joined by constitutional law professor Caroline Mala Corbin to help break down the latest Supreme Court decisions (17:21), before discussing the exodus from Twitter to Spill (56:27), civil unrest in France (1:03:42) and whether or not they agree with something Megan Thee Stallion said at Essence Fest (1:14:32).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Caroline Mala Corbin
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

