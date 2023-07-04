SCOTUS and the Rollback of Progress

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay are joined by constitutional law professor Caroline Mala Corbin to help break down the latest Supreme Court decisions (17:21), before discussing the exodus from Twitter to Spill (56:27), civil unrest in France (1:03:42) and whether or not they agree with something Megan Thee Stallion said at Essence Fest (1:14:32).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Caroline Mala Corbin
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
