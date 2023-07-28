 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Over the Hill on the Hill, and Ice Cube’s Ride Along With Tucker

Plus, Shakirah Hill Taylor joins to discuss disparities in maternal health, and ways to overcome

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to Mitch McConnell’s frozen moment and discuss the elderly in politics (10:02), before talking Hunter Biden’s plea agreement being put on hold (30:13). Plus, Ice Cube’s ride along and sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson has the internet abuzz (40:53), and Shakirah Hill Taylor joins to discuss disparities in maternal health, and ways to overcome (1:04:54).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Shakirah Hill Taylor
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

