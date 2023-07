Tyson and Riley are back with another offseason episode. This time, viewers sent in universal Survivor questions that were handpicked by Tyson himself. The viewers’ questions lead the hosts to an insider’s look at Heroes Vs. Villains, insight on production of the show, and even some strategies to distract competitors when looking for an idol.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Guest: Olivia Crerie

Producer: Ashleigh Smith

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

