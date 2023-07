Van Lathan is joined by welterweight unified champion Errol Spence Jr. to discuss the upcoming boxing match with Terence Crawford (1:49), the racial dynamics of the sport (7:33), and the concept of protecting wins with selective fights (16:08). Plus, a look at the best and worst potential boxers in rap (24:22).

Host: Van Lathan

Guest: Errol Spence Jr.

Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

