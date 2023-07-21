Carlee Russell’s Disappearance and Adam Cohen Talks SCOTUS

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the investigation into Carlee Russell’s disappearance and the epidemic of missing Black women in the U.S. (23:43) before reacting to country music artist Jason Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town” and its ties to a painful history (54:12). Then, author and journalist Adam Cohen joins to discuss his new book, Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court’s Fifty-Year Battle for a More Unjust America (1:02:10), and Sexyy Red causes controversy (1:32:16).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Guest: Adam Cohen

Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

