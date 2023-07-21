 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carlee Russell’s Disappearance and Adam Cohen Talks SCOTUS

Plus, Van and Rachel talk Jason Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town” and Sexyy Red’s controversy

By Helena Hunt

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss the investigation into Carlee Russell’s disappearance and the epidemic of missing Black women in the U.S. (23:43) before reacting to country music artist Jason Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town” and its ties to a painful history (54:12). Then, author and journalist Adam Cohen joins to discuss his new book, Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court’s Fifty-Year Battle for a More Unjust America (1:02:10), and Sexyy Red causes controversy (1:32:16).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Adam Cohen
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

