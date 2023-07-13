What “Excuse Me” Really Means, the Hefeweizen Principle, and the Bar Order Apotheosis



Dave and Chris open up with an observation about the true meaning of the phrase “excuse me,” before moving on to an exploration of the journey of American drinking culture and the way alcohol preferences change with age. Along the way, the two establish the “Hefeweizen Principle” (a way to point out minor degrees of cultural snobbery), before the discussion (and journey) culminates in the one drink that signifies true bar order enlightenment.

Host: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, Euno Lee

