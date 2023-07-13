 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What “Excuse Me” Really Means, the Hefeweizen Principle, and the Bar Order Apotheosis

Dave and Chris also explore American drinking culture and the way alcohol preferences change with age

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
2023 New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade


Dave and Chris open up with an observation about the true meaning of the phrase “excuse me,” before moving on to an exploration of the journey of American drinking culture and the way alcohol preferences change with age. Along the way, the two establish the “Hefeweizen Principle” (a way to point out minor degrees of cultural snobbery), before the discussion (and journey) culminates in the one drink that signifies true bar order enlightenment.

Host: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

