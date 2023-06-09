 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘New Jersey’ Reunion Part 2, ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Episode 5, and the ‘Orange County’ Premiere

Rachel, Callie, and Zack cover all the latest on Bravo

By Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry
Bravo


Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry kick off today’s Morally Corrupt with a quick chat about the Bravo news of the week (1:46) before diving into Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion (18:20). Then, Rachel and Callie move on to break down Season 1, Episode 5 of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard (32:16) before Rachel is joined by Zack Peter to discuss the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 premiere (38:30).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

