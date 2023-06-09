‘New Jersey’ Reunion Part 2, ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ Episode 5, and the ‘Orange County’ Premiere

Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry kick off today’s Morally Corrupt with a quick chat about the Bravo news of the week (1:46) before diving into Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion (18:20). Then, Rachel and Callie move on to break down Season 1, Episode 5 of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard (32:16) before Rachel is joined by Zack Peter to discuss the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 premiere (38:30).
Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Callie Curry and Zack Peter
Producer: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
