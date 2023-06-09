Donald Trump’s Second Indictment and Marquis “Mookie” Cook on Playing LeBron

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss televangelist Pat Robertson’s death (9:16), Stephen A. Smith’s criticism of President Joe Biden (18:25), and Kelis’s new boyfriend (38:04). Plus, news breaks of Donald Trump’s federal indictment (1:04:55). Then, basketball prospect and star of Peacock TV’s Shooting Stars Marquis “Mookie” Cook joins to talk playing LeBron James in his first role (1:12:22), and Zion Williamson’s business gets put out on front street (1:23:03).
Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Marquis “Mookie” Cook
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith
