Donald Trump’s Second Indictment and Marquis “Mookie” Cook on Playing LeBron

Van and Rachel also talk about Stephen A. Smith’s criticism of President Joe Biden and Kelis’s new boyfriend

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Former President Trump Campaigns In Iowa Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay discuss televangelist Pat Robertson’s death (9:16), Stephen A. Smith’s criticism of President Joe Biden (18:25), and Kelis’s new boyfriend (38:04). Plus, news breaks of Donald Trump’s federal indictment (1:04:55). Then, basketball prospect and star of Peacock TV’s Shooting Stars Marquis “Mookie” Cook joins to talk playing LeBron James in his first role (1:12:22), and Zion Williamson’s business gets put out on front street (1:23:03).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guest: Marquis “Mookie” Cook
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

