

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best HBO drama series of all time! They start by talking about the history of HBO (8:33). Then, they go through pretrial dismissals and give out some awards (38:22), before finally revealing their picks for the best HBO drama series of all time (1:06:41)! They also read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:30:08).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best HBO drama series of all time? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

‌Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Poll What is the best HBO drama series of all time? Dave: ‘Game of Thrones’

Joanna: ‘The Wire’

Neil: ‘The Sopranos’

