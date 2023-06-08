 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Best HBO Drama Series of All Time

Vote on the greatest HBO drama of all time: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The Wire,’ or ‘The Leftovers’

By Dave Gonzales, Neil Miller, and Joanna Robinson
HBO


This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate the best HBO drama series of all time! They start by talking about the history of HBO (8:33). Then, they go through pretrial dismissals and give out some awards (38:22), before finally revealing their picks for the best HBO drama series of all time (1:06:41)! They also read some listener submissions and choose one to add to the final poll (1:30:08).

Now it’s up to you to decide! What’s the best HBO drama series of all time? You can vote for the winner at TheRinger.com, on The Ringer’s Twitter feed, and in the Spotify app, where you’ll find Trial by Content. The winner will be announced next week!

You can send your picks for next week’s topic and a few sentences to support your pick to TrialByContent@gmail.com. You can also submit suggestions for future Trial by Content topics. Is there a great pop culture debate that you’d like us to settle? Send it on over!

‌Hosts: Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and Neil Miller
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Theme song and other music credits: Devon Renaldo

Poll

What is the best HBO drama series of all time?

view results
  • 0%
    Dave: ‘Game of Thrones’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Joanna: ‘The Wire’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Neil: ‘The Sopranos’
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Listener (Jordan): ‘The Leftovers’
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Trial By Content

The Latest

Dave’s Vision and What It Means for Food in the Future

Dave, Chris, and Euno consider the effect that the Apple Vision Pro will have on the future of experiential eating and entertainment as a whole

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Love Island’ Season 3 Recap: Season Finale, and Where Are They Now?

In the conclusion to their Season 3 rewatch, Juliet and Callie discuss what has happened to the cast since the season aired

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Outlining the Biggest CBB Story Lines and Kyle’s Wedding Special With Jim Cunningham

Tate Frazier runs through the biggest headlines of the college basketball offseason

By Tate Frazier

The Enemy of the Babyface Is My Hero

The Iron Sheik was the quintessential heel, and the ultimate postmodern pro wrestler

By David Shoemaker

The ‘Vice City’ Guide to Lionel Messi in Miami

Breaking down the GOAT’s move to Major League Soccer, one ‘Grand Theft Auto’ mission at a time

By Brian Phillips

The Nuggets Reminded Everyone Why They’re the Favorites

Game 3 of the NBA Finals seemed poised to go down to the wire—that is, until Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray broke it open with 30-point triple-doubles and reclaimed control of the series

By Zach Kram