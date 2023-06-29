 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ESPN’s Breaking Article Review, and Topps MVP Buyback

Plus, Dappz Sports joins to talk content creation and card collecting

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start by checking in on their Victor Wembanyama card price predictions (3:10). Then, another update on the Fanatics card shop rules (13:04) and discussion of ESPN’s recent article about box breaking (5:04). They also talk about the details of the 2023 Topps MVP buyback (19:50). Later, they are joined by Matt McGuckin from Dappz Sports to talk about content creation in the hobby (24:40).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Matt McGuckin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

