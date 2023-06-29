ESPN’s Breaking Article Review, and Topps MVP Buyback

Mike and Jesse start by checking in on their Victor Wembanyama card price predictions (3:10). Then, another update on the Fanatics card shop rules (13:04) and discussion of ESPN’s recent article about box breaking (5:04). They also talk about the details of the 2023 Topps MVP buyback (19:50). Later, they are joined by Matt McGuckin from Dappz Sports to talk about content creation in the hobby (24:40).
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Guest: Matt McGuckin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts