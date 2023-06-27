 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Russia’s Almost-Coup, and Melvin Gregg on ‘The Blackening’

Actor Melvin Gregg joins to discuss ‘The Blackening’ and what place ‘Snowfall’ has in the culture

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay welcome Murtaza Hussain, journalist for The Intercept, to help break down the Wagner Group’s coup attempt in Russia (6:10), before discussing the arrest of a 14-year-old and his mother after the shooting death of a man who had assaulted the mom (38:15). Plus, an update in the Jonathan Majors assault reports (1:07:29), and actor Melvin Gregg joins to discuss The Blackening and what place Snowfall has in the culture (1:14:55).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Murtaza Hussain and Melvin Gregg
Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

