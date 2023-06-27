Russia’s Almost-Coup, and Melvin Gregg on ‘The Blackening’

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay welcome Murtaza Hussain, journalist for The Intercept, to help break down the Wagner Group’s coup attempt in Russia (6:10), before discussing the arrest of a 14-year-old and his mother after the shooting death of a man who had assaulted the mom (38:15). Plus, an update in the Jonathan Majors assault reports (1:07:29), and actor Melvin Gregg joins to discuss The Blackening and what place Snowfall has in the culture (1:14:55).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Guests: Murtaza Hussain and Melvin Gregg

Producers: Donnie Beacham Jr. and Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher