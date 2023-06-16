 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A ‘Summer House’ Debate, ‘Atlanta’ Episode 6, ‘New Jersey’ Reunion Part 3, and ‘Orange County’ Episode 2

Chelsea and Callie have a spirited debate about who was really in the right this season on ‘Summer House’

By Rachel Lindsay, Chelsea Stark-Jones, and Callie Curry
Bravo


Chelsea Stark-Jones and Callie Curry begin this week’s jam-packed Morally Corrupt with a spirited debate about who was really in the right this season on Summer House (1:02) before Rachel Lindsay and Chelsea discuss Season 15, Episode 6 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (11:02). Then, Callie hops back on to chat about the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion Part 3 (27:45). Afterward, Rachel is joined by Zack Peter to break down Season 17, Episode 2 of The Real Housewives of Orange County (47:38).

Host: Rachel Lindsay
Guests: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Callie Curry, and Zack Peter
Producers: Devon Manze
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

